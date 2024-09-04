Enemy launched missile attack on civilian infrastructure facility in Kryvyi Rih: 5 people were injured, multi-storey buildings were damaged

On the morning of 4 September 2024, Russian troops launched a missile attack on a civilian infrastructure facility in the centre of Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Kryvyi Rih City Military Administration Oleksandr Vilkul in his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"A rocket hit a civilian infrastructure facility in the city centre. The blast wave damaged more than 10 high-rise buildings. Now, thank God, everyone is alive. Five people were injured, not seriously. The city headquarters for helping people (building materials, applications for financial assistance from the city) is being set up at school No. 103 (formerly Kostenko Street, 23).

All emergency, medical and utility services are working," the statement said.

What is known about the Russian attack on Ukraine on 4 September 2024

As reported, on the night of 4 September, Russia launched 5 Tu-95 ms strategic bombers. Later it became known about the launches. In the morning, the occupiers also took off with MiG-31K and Tu-22M3. The Air Force reported that there was a threat to the western regions. It also became known that houses in the area of the main railway station in Lviv were burning due to the Russian attack. According to Mayor Andriy Sadovyi, 6 people were injured. In addition, there was an explosion in Kryvyi Rih.