Russian attack on Lviv: 7 dead, including 2 children, over 60 injured. 5 people are in serious condition (updated). VIDEO&PHOTOS

On the morning of 4 September 2024, Russian troops attacked Lviv. As of 8.59 a.m., 7 people were reported dead, including three children.

This was announced by Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, a 10-year-old boy is among them. Doctors are providing the necessary assistance.

Updated information

According to Sadovyi, as of 7.15 a.m., 17 people were injured in the hostile shelling.

"Two children aged 10 and 15 and 15 adults were hospitalised in the city's hospitals. Five patients are in serious condition," he said.

According to preliminary information from the RMA, as of 7.23 a.m., 19 people were injured in Lviv as a result of the hostile attack. Unfortunately, one person died.

"There are already two dead," added Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, at 7.28 a.m.

According to Kozytskyi, as of 7.43 a.m., the number of victims of the night attack in Lviv had risen to 23. Among the victims are five children. What is known so far is that one 15-year-old child is in moderate condition, and four have light injuries.

According to the RMA, as of 8.02, three people have been reported dead.

"Unfortunately, we have the third person killed in the night attack in Lviv. It is a 14-year-old girl.

The number of victims has increased to 25," Kozytskyi said.

According to Andriy Sadovyi, as of 8.00 a.m., more than 35 people in Lviv are receiving medical assistance due to the attack in the city.

"About 50 buildings have been damaged. Many of them are the historical heritage of the city. All the necessary services are working on the ground, the rubble is being cleared," he said.

At 8.41 a.m., Sadovyi said that the fourth victim had been found.

"The fifth person was killed. It's a child," Kozytskyi said at 8.50am.

"Seven dead in Lviv," Sadovyi said at 8.59 a.m.

"Three of the seven dead are children," he clarified.

At 13.19 Kozytskyi said that, according to the updated data, two children, aged 7 and 14, were among the dead.

It is also noted that after the morning shelling, 64 people, including 8 children, turned to the hospitals of the First Medical Unit.

As of 10.52 a.m., according to the RMA, there are 47 people in three medical institutions in Lviv who were injured in the night attack.

"There are seven children among the patients. All of them have moderate injuries. Among the adults, at least 7 are in serious condition. Doctors are fighting for their lives. The data on the patients is constantly updated," Kozytskyi clarified.

"Suspilne. Lviv" published a video showing the consequences of the Russian attack on Lviv.

Sadovyi also said that they were forced to close several streets in Lviv for some time, in particular, traffic on Sknylivskyi Bridge and Konovalets Street will be restricted.

Tram 2 will run to the railway station for the time being.

Buses 52, 92, 21, 84 will run along a changed route - along Zbyralna Street.

As reported, on the night of 4 September, Russia launched 5 Tu-95 ms strategic bombers. Later it became known about the launches. In the morning, the occupiers also took off with MiG-31K and Tu-22M3. The Air Force reported that there was a threat to the western regions. It also became known that houses in the area of the main railway station in Lviv were burning due to the Russian attack. In addition, there was an explosion in Kryvyi Rih.