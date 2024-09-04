Russians drop bomb on Yampil, Sumy region, four wounded. PHOTOS

On the afternoon of Wednesday, 4 September, Russian invaders dropped a bomb on the civilian infrastructure of the village of Yampil, Shostka district, Sumy region. Four civilians were injured as a result of the attack.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

According to the investigators, the hostile attack took place around 12:00.

"Using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the occupiers, according to preliminary data, dropped an air bomb on the civilian infrastructure of Yampil, Shostka district," the statement said.

Two men aged 36 and 62 and two women aged 56 and 72 were injured as a result of the bombing.

Private households and state institutions were also damaged.

Law enforcement officers are working at the site of the shelling to document the consequences of another Russian attack.

A pre-trial investigation is underway into the violation of the laws and customs of war by the aggressor country (Article 438(1) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).