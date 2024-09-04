Ukraine evacuates 25 Ukrainians and one Czech citizen from Lebanon - Foreign Ministry. PHOTO

Ukraine evacuated another group of 25 Ukrainians, including 11 children and 14 adults, and one Czech citizen from Lebanon. This was facilitated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

This was announced by the Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the evacuees have safely arrived in Poland, are receiving all the necessary assistance, and will be heading to Ukraine.

"One of the main priorities of Ukraine has always been and will be the security of its citizens, both at home and abroad," the Foreign Ministry stressed.

The Foreign Ministry said it would continue to provide assistance to Ukrainian citizens in Lebanon. The Ukrainian Embassy in Lebanon remains in touch with citizens who intend to leave and are looking for additional evacuation options.

The Ministry also provided contacts for Ukrainian citizens in Lebanon who need to be evacuated or are in danger.

"Citizens of Ukraine in Lebanon who need evacuation or are in danger should contact the embassy (+9615921668, [email protected]) or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs hotline (+380442381657, [email protected])," the statement said.

Read more: Hamas deputy leader was killed in Lebanon