Occupants continue to advance near Vuhledar and Toretsk - DeepState. MAP

Russian troops continue to advance in the Donetsk region.

This is reported by analysts of the DeepState project, Censor.NET reports.

According to their information, the enemy advanced near Prechystivka in the Vuhledar area.

Карта бойових дій поблизу Вугледара 4 вересня

The occupiers also advanced near Sukha Balka and in Druzhba near Toretsk.

Просування росіян поблизу Торецька

Read more: RMA: 1.7 thousand civilians remain in Toretsk, enemy SRGs try to enter city

