Consequences of attack of Russian Federation in Kyiv region: houses, high-rise buildings and cars were damaged. PHOTOS

Houses in Kyiv region are damaged as a result of a Russian attack.

This was reported by the regional police, Censor.NET reports.

"As of 11:00 a.m., six residential buildings, a multi-story building, a utility room, and one car were damaged in one of the districts. There was also a fire on the grass flooring. Rescuers have localized the fire," the statement said.

There is no information about the victims.

