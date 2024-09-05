Consequences of attack of Russian Federation in Kyiv region: houses, high-rise buildings and cars were damaged. PHOTOS
Houses in Kyiv region are damaged as a result of a Russian attack.
This was reported by the regional police, Censor.NET reports.
"As of 11:00 a.m., six residential buildings, a multi-story building, a utility room, and one car were damaged in one of the districts. There was also a fire on the grass flooring. Rescuers have localized the fire," the statement said.
There is no information about the victims.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password