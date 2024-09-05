ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7981 visitors online
News Photo War
3 064 3

Consequences of attack of Russian Federation in Kyiv region: houses, high-rise buildings and cars were damaged. PHOTOS

Houses in Kyiv region are damaged as a result of a Russian attack.

This was reported by the regional police, Censor.NET reports.

"As of 11:00 a.m., six residential buildings, a multi-story building, a utility room, and one car were damaged in one of the districts. There was also a fire on the grass flooring. Rescuers have localized the fire," the statement said.

There is no information about the victims.

Read: Shaheda attack on Kyiv region: houses damaged by falling debris

Наслідки атаки РФ на Київщині 5 вересня
Наслідки атаки РФ на Київщині 5 вересня
Наслідки атаки РФ на Київщині 5 вересня
Наслідки атаки РФ на Київщині 5 вересня
Наслідки атаки РФ на Київщині 5 вересня

Author: 

Kyyivska region (641) shoot out (13183)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 