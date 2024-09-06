In morning, occupiers carried out airstrikes in Kherson region: they attacked kindergarten, unbreakable point, bus, and residential buildings. PHOTOS
The Russian military does not stop shelling the Kherson region. On the morning of 6 September, four settlements in the region came under enemy fire.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin.
In one of the villages of Beryslav community, two guided aerial bombs hit the building of a kindergarten, causing serious damage. The Point of Unbreakability, a bus and surrounding buildings were also damaged.
"There were no casualties among local residents," Prokudin added.
