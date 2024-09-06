Occupiers hit village in Sumy region with GABs. One person killed, five wounded, including two minors. PHOTO (updated)

On the afternoon of Friday, 6 September, Russian invaders dropped three guided aerial bombs on the civilian infrastructure of Krasnopillia village, Sumy district, Sumy region. The attack killed a woman and injured four other people.

This was reported by the press service of the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

According to investigators, at around 3:00 p.m., the occupiers dropped three guided aerial bombs on the civilian infrastructure of Krasnopillia village, Sumy district.

A 66-year-old woman died in her own home as a result of hostile shelling. Four other people were wounded, including a 15-year-old girl.

About 15 private households were damaged as a result of the enemy's dropping of aerial bombs.

Law enforcement officers are currently documenting the consequences of the shelling.

An investigation has been launched into the enemy's violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Updated information

Later, the prosecutor's office of Sumy region reported that the number of victims of the enemy's dropping of aerial bombs on Krasnopillia had increased to five. Another 16-year-old teenager requested medical assistance.

"As of 6:50 p.m., a 66-year-old woman was killed and five people were injured, including two minors," the statement said.

