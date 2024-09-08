Consequences of enemy shelling of Donetsk region: 3 districts were hit, 5 people died, some were injured. PHOTOS

Russian troops continue to strike at the territory of the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Administration Vadym Filashkin on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

Pokrovsk district

In Kurakhove, high-rise buildings, private houses, and the industrial area were damaged; in Hirnyk, 4 people were injured and houses on 4 streets were damaged. In Myrnohrad, 5 multi-storey buildings and 2 administrative buildings were damaged. In Pokrovsk, an enterprise and an administrative building were damaged. In Hrodivka, 4 houses were destroyed.

Kramatorsk district

According to the CMA, a house was damaged in Lyman and another in Ridkodub. In Katerynivka, Illinivska TG, 2 people were wounded and 2 objects were damaged; another 1 person was wounded in Nova Poltavka. In Kostyantynivka, 3 people were killed and 4 injured, a multi-story building, an administrative building, a shop, a pharmacy, 6 cars and 3 power lines were damaged.

Read on Censor.NET: Russians hit hotel in Mykolaivka, Donetsk region, people under rubble - MVA

Bakhmut district

In the Toretsk district, 2 people died and 4 houses were damaged. A house was damaged in Siversk. In the Chasiv Yar district, 8 private houses and a multi-story building were damaged.







