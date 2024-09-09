Consequences of Russian strikes in Sumy region: three people are injured. PHOTOS
Over the past day, Russian troops conducted 259 attacks on the territory of Sumy region. A total of 45 settlements were shelled with various types of weapons.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police of Sumy region.
"Three people were wounded as a result of the strikes, including one minor," the statement said.
In addition, a shop was destroyed, 19 private residential buildings, a school building, a cultural centre, an outbuilding, a garage and 4 cars were damaged.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password