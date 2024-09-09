ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11442 visitors online
News Photo
582 0

Consequences of Russian strikes in Sumy region: three people are injured. PHOTOS

Over the past day, Russian troops conducted 259 attacks on the territory of Sumy region. A total of 45 settlements were shelled with various types of weapons.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police of Sumy region.

"Three people were wounded as a result of the strikes, including one minor," the statement said.

In addition, a shop was destroyed, 19 private residential buildings, a school building, a cultural centre, an outbuilding, a garage and 4 cars were damaged.

Read more: Occupiers attacked civilian infrastructure in Sumy region. Two wounded, including 14-year-old teenager (updated)

8 вересня російські військові завдали майже 300 ударів по Сумщині
8 вересня російські військові завдали майже 300 ударів по Сумщині
8 вересня російські військові завдали майже 300 ударів по Сумщині
8 вересня російські військові завдали майже 300 ударів по Сумщині
8 вересня російські військові завдали майже 300 ударів по Сумщині
8 вересня російські військові завдали майже 300 ударів по Сумщині
8 вересня російські військові завдали майже 300 ударів по Сумщині

Author: 

shoot out (13236) Sumska region (1142)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 