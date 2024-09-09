An-2 plane crashes in Moscow region: crew did not survive. PHOTO

An An-2 aircraft crashes in the Moscow region of Russia.

This was reported to the Russian propaganda news agency RIA-Novosti by emergency services, Censor.NET reports.

According to preliminary data, two crew members were killed.

No further information is available at this time.

Telegram channel 112 publishes photos from the crash site of the Russian plane.