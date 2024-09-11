We are confident that Crimea will be free, - Zelenskyy opens Memorial to victims of genocide of Crimean Tatar people

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy opened the Memorial to the victims of the Crimean Tatar genocide.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Presidential Office.

"Today is a special day. We are opening this memorial as part of the fourth summit of the international Crimean Platform. It is a symbol of our unity and determination to restore justice. It is so important! We see how the Russian occupation has brought grief to Crimea once again. Today, our brothers and sisters - Crimean Tatars, Ukrainians, activists, all brave people - are in Russian prisons for telling the truth, for not submitting to the occupier. Leniye Umerova, Server Mustafayev, brothers Aziz and Asan Akhtemovs and hundreds of other descendants of those previously deported are now being persecuted again. But the occupiers will not be able to break us, just as they did not break those who were deported in 1944.





Crimea is not just a territory. It is a part of our soul, a land where our people lived in peace, lived in harmony with their culture, their language, their traditions. We are not just fighting for the return of Crimea - we are fighting for the restoration of justice, for the opportunity for every Crimean to return home, to their home, to their Crimea, free from Russia and fear," Zelenskyy said.

The Head of State is convinced that one day the same memorial will appear in our free Crimea.

"We are confident that Crimea will be free," the president added.