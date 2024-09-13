Consequences of enemy shelling in Kherson region: 12 civilians and two policemen were injured. PHOTOS

Over the past day, the Russian military shelled civilian infrastructure with artillery, mortars, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, and UAVs in settlements on the right bank of the Dnipro River, in particular, in Beryslav, Kakhovka, and Kherson districts.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police of the Kherson region.

The occupation forces shelled Stanislav with artillery, two women were injured. The 76-year-old victim sustained explosive trauma, pelvic wounds, and traumatic leg amputation. The 62-year-old victim has an acute stress reaction. A private house was also damaged.

Russian troops attacked Novodmitrivka with a drone. As a result of the explosive drop, a 54-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman were injured, who were outside at the time of the attack. Doctors assess the man's condition as serious, he sustained an explosive injury, shrapnel wound to his arm, and traumatic amputation of his lower leg. The woman was diagnosed with explosive and craniocerebral injuries, contusion, and shrapnel wounds to the chest and leg. The village was also shelled with artillery and MLRS, and an agricultural enterprise was damaged.

Two women aged 52 and 54 were wounded in a drone attack in Odradokamianka. The younger victim sustained explosive trauma, a penetrating chest wound, open gunshot fractures of the shoulder and hip, and is in serious condition. The other victim has scratches to her torso.

As a result of the shelling of Komyshany, a 56-year-old man and two women aged 49 and 75 who were in the house were injured. The men were diagnosed with explosive injuries, contusions, an open fracture of the forearm, and a laceration of the thigh. At least four residential buildings and a car were damaged in the village.

A house was damaged and a 56-year-old man and woman were injured as a result of an explosive drop from a UAV in Antonivka. They were taken to hospital with explosive injuries and multiple shrapnel wounds.

The enemy also attacked a crew of Kherson police explosives experts from a drone while they were inspecting the site of a recent attack. The law enforcement officers sustained concussions, their lives are not in danger, and their vehicle was damaged.

In Kizomys, Sadove, and Komyshany, four private houses were damaged by Russian drone attacks. Russians attacked Zolota Balka and Vesele with FPV drones, damaging two private houses.

The coastal part of the Korabelny district of Kherson came under enemy artillery fire, and two private houses were damaged. Russian troops shelled the Shumensky neighborhood with a tank, causing no casualties.

