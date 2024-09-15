Zelenskyy after Russia’s strike on Kharkiv: To stop terror, we need to stop fear of strong decisions. PHOTO

Following today's Russian strike on a high-rise building in Kharkiv, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the world to help Ukraine defend itself against Russian military aircraft.

He wrote about this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"The rescue operation in Kharkiv continues. A Russian air strike. An ordinary residential building, a multi-storey building, was damaged. There is a fire and rubble between the 9th and 12th floors. At the moment, there are almost 30 wounded, including children. All services are involved in rescuing people. I am grateful to everyone who is helping," he wrote.

Zelenskyy stressed that the world should help defend against Russian military aircraft, against dozens of guided bombs that take the lives of Ukrainians every day.

"This terror can be stopped. But to stop the terror, we need to stop the fear of strong decisions that are objectively necessary. Only determination can bring this war to a just end. It is determination that most effectively protects against terror," the President added.