They fractured skull: Russian propagandist and war criminal Korobov was eliminated in Belgorod - DIU. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On 15 September 2024, in the city of Belgorod in Russia, Russian propagandist Alexander Korobov, nicknamed "Crab", had his skull broken - the accomplice in war crimes and the Kremlin's genocide of the Ukrainian people died from injuries.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine's press centre.

Who is the "Crab" propagandist?

As noted, the propagandist worked for "Rossiya 1" TV channel and headed its Belgorod office. He passionately praised war criminals from the Russian army on Skabeeva's programmes. He also created products for the Russian Ministry of Defence's "Zvezda" TV channel, and repeatedly received awards from the Kremlin dictator for this.

According to the DIU, the "crab" was from the city of Komsomolsk-on-Amur, Khabarovsk Krai, Russia. He actually lived in Belgorod. He periodically visited Moscow for instructions.

"In pursuit of recognition and rubles from his Kremlin masters, he was constantly doing dirty work far from his home - for example, in the occupied territories of Ukraine, in particular in Donetsk and Luhansk regions. The propagandist not only prepared false materials about the war, but also personally participated in committing grave war crimes against Ukraine. The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reminds that every war crime will be punished with justice," the statement reads.

