Hacker who sold databases of thousands of users detained in Dnipropetrovsk region. PHOTOS

A 25-year-old resident of the Dnipropetrovsk region hacked about 10,000 email accounts to steal and sell the victims' personal and financial data. He was exposed by cyber police.

This was reported by the Cyber Police Department of the National Police of Ukraine.

According to the National Police, a 25-year-old self-taught hacker from the city of Kamianske was exposed and stopped in Dnipro region.

Since the beginning of 2024, the man has been hacking into the servers of various web resources, including dating sites, by introducing malicious software code (so-called SQL injections) and obtaining lists of users' emails, to which he then used special software to select passwords. The slang name for this hacking method is brute force.

It is reported that in this way he obtained authorisation data from the email accounts of more than 10 thousand users from different countries.

The hacker purchased specialised software for interfering with electronic networks and automatically guessing passwords on the Internet. The attacker then logged into compromised user accounts that were not protected by two-factor authentication. In this way, the hacker obtained the information necessary to access the victims' cryptocurrency wallets and misappropriated their virtual assets. The attacker used the "used" accounts to create databases for sale on the darknet.

Thus, the cyber police identified about 10 accounts of the offender on various hacker forums, some of which are administered from Russia.

Earlier this year, law enforcement officers, with the force support of a special task force, conducted searches at the defendant's residence and in the car he was using. Computer equipment and mobile phones were seized.

The man was served a notice of suspicion under Part 5 of Article 361 (Unauthorised interference with the operation of information (automated), electronic communication, information and communication systems, electronic communication networks), Part 1 of Article 361-2 (Unauthorised sale or distribution of restricted information stored in computers) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. He faces up to 15 years in prison with disqualification to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years.

The court has now imposed on the suspect a custodial measure of restraint with the right to be released on bail. The possibility of cooperation with enemy agents is being checked. Investigative actions are ongoing to establish the full range of victims and the amount of damage caused. Additional classification is possible.