Russian X-101 missile warhead neutralized in Vinnytsia region. VIDEO

In the Vinnytsia region, police explosives experts neutralised a warhead of a Russian X-101 cruise missile that had been shot down earlier by air defence forces.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the National Police.

Farmers found the missile in a field near one of the settlements. The fragments scattered over an area of 1 hectare, but the warhead still posed a danger to people. During the inspection of the surrounding area, law enforcement officers also found cluster munitions, which were defused on the spot.

The sappers examined the missile fragments, separated the warhead from the remains of the body, and defused the dangerous object by detonating it in a specially equipped place.

