Russian troops attack Vinnytsia region: house is damaged. PHOTO

On the night of 27 August, Ukrainian air defence forces shot down 6 enemy UAVs and 1 cruise missile in Vinnytsia region.

This was reported by the first deputy head of the RMA, Natalia Zabolotna, Censor.NET reports.

According to her, a total of 8 UAVs and 3 cruise missiles were spotted in Vinnytsia region.

"Rocket fragments hit a private house with a destroyed roof. The State Emergency Service extinguished the fire. Eight personnel members and two units of special equipment were involved in the firefighting. All residents of the house are alive. All services and community leaders are working on the spot. International funds will provide all necessary assistance," the official said.

