Shelling in Vinnytsia region: two civilians wounded, school and private houses damaged

Two civilians were injured as a result of shelling in the Vinnytsia region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the RMA.

"Unfortunately, there were hits to critical infrastructure. The blast wave also damaged the windows and roofs of one school and private houses. There are two civilians with moderate injuries.

There is no information about the dead," the statement said.

Currently, all services are working to eliminate the consequences. Electricity and water supply are being restored.