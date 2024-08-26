ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5608 visitors online
News War
1 751 0

Shelling in Vinnytsia region: two civilians wounded, school and private houses damaged

На Вінниччині 2 поранених внаслідок обстрілу

Two civilians were injured as a result of shelling in the Vinnytsia region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the RMA.

"Unfortunately, there were hits to critical infrastructure. The blast wave also damaged the windows and roofs of one school and private houses. There are two civilians with moderate injuries.

Watch more: Occupier’s head "deflects" drone-dropped munition. VIDEO 18+

There is no information about the dead," the statement said.

Currently, all services are working to eliminate the consequences. Electricity and water supply are being restored.

Author: 

Vinnytska region (107) shoot out (12942)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 