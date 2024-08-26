ENG
Occupier "hits" munition dropped from drone with his head. VIDEO 18+

The operator of the Ukrainian drone hit the occupier's head with a round and killed him.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the Ukrainian soldier's accurate attack was posted on social media.

"Footage of the pilots of the Ci4 Team unit of the 4th mechanised battalion of the separate presidential brigade named after Hetman Bohdan Khmelnytsky," the commentary to the video reads.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

drones (2324) Separate Presidential Brigade (60)
