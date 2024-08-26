Consequences of Russian attack on Mykolaiv region: snag burns due to falling debris. PHOTOS
In Mykolaiv region, rescuers eliminated the consequences of a massive Russian shelling on 26 August.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SES.
It is noted that the enemy was targeting critical infrastructure, and the situation is currently stable. There are casualties.
"Fires broke out in Pervomaisk and Mykolaiv districts of the region as a result of the fall of ammunition and its fragments. Mostly dead wood in open areas was on fire," the SES added.
Firefighters and local fire brigades were engaged to extinguish the fires. All fires were promptly extinguished.
