Russians attacked Nikopol region more than 10 times: infrastructure, power lines were damaged, fires broke out. PHOTOS

During the day on 25 August, the Russian military carried out more than ten attacks on the Nikopol district of the Dnipro region.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, Nikopol, as well as Pokrovsk, Chervonohryhorivka, and Marhanets district were under enemy fire. The Russians attacked with FPV drones, dropped ammunition from a UAV, and used heavy artillery.

The shelling in the Pokrovske community damaged infrastructure, a private house and a three-storey building that is not in use. The fire also caught fire in a dry area and damaged a power line.



Due to hostile shelling, a fire also broke out in the Chervonohryhorivka community. The grass in a gardening association was burning. The fence was also damaged.

It is also reported that people were injured.





