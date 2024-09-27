Over last day, occupiers attacked 24 settlements in Kherson region. In morning, they attacked Kherson and Inhulets, two children were injured (updated). PHOTOS

Stanislav, Odradokamyanka, Tiahynka, Vesele, Kozatske, Tomyna Balka, Kostyrka, Veletenske, Novodmytrivka, Novooleksandrivka, Shyroka Balka, Sofiivka, Zmiivka, Novoraisk, Beryslav, Antonivka, Novovorontsovka, Bilozerka, Prydniprovske, Sadove, Novotiahynka, Arkhanhelske, Burhunka and the city of Kherson came under hostile fire and air strikes over the last day.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military District Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin.

"The Russian military hit critical infrastructure facilities, an educational institution; residential areas of the region's settlements, including 3 multi-story buildings and 22 private houses. The occupiers also damaged outbuildings, a garage, agricultural machinery, an ambulance, and private cars," I said in a statement.

Prokudin noted that one person was killed and 19 others were wounded in the Russian attacks.

A local resident exploded on a Russian mine in Shyroka Balka. The 71-year-old man stepped on a "petal" anti-personnel mine. As a result of the detonation, he sustained explosive trauma, injuries to his shin, and amputation of his foot. The victim was hospitalized.

Morning shelling in the Kherson region

On the morning of 27 September, Russian troops attacked Kherson. A 47-year-old man was injured in the Dnipro district of the city. He received an explosive injury and a head wound. The victim was taken to hospital for medical treatment.

Also, at around 5am, the Russian army attacked Ingulets with guided aerial bombs. Four people were injured, including two children.

The 4-year-old boy, who sustained an explosive injury and concussion, was treated by an ambulance crew on the spot.

A 15-year-old boy and two women, aged 51 and 68, were taken to hospital. Preliminary, they have explosive injuries. Doctors are conducting examinations and helping the victims.

