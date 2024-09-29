Russian troops massively hit Zaporizhzhia with KABs: 5 injured, high-rise building and houses destroyed, people may be under rubble. PHOTOS

On the morning of 29 September 2024, Russian troops launched more than 10 attacks on Zaporizhzhia.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration Ivan Fedorov on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"A multi-story building and private houses were destroyed. There may be people under the rubble," the statement said.









At around 5.30 a.m., Fedorov reported explosions in the Zaporizhzhia region.

"Russians are attacking Zaporizhzhia on a massive scale. They hit residential buildings. Several fires broke out. An apartment block was partially destroyed. Preliminary, five people are wounded. All details are being clarified. The attack continues. Stay in safe places," he informed at 6:57a.m.

The enemy hit the city with multiple rocket launchers. At 7:30 a.m., a threat alert was declared in the region.