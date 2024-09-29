Ruscists hit village in Kharkiv region with KABs: civilian and energy infrastructure damaged. PHOTOS

On 29 September, at around 10:50 a.m., the Russian military fired two multiple rocket launchers at the village of Odnorobivka in the Zolochiv community in the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the National Police.

Damage as a result of an enemy attack

As noted, six two-storey buildings, an outpatient clinic, the starosta's office, a house of culture, outbuildings, gas and power grids were partially destroyed and damaged as a result of enemy air strikes. A residential building caught fire.











Those injured as a result of an enemy strike

According to the National Police, an 83-year-old local resident and her 49-year-old daughter, who is unable to move independently, were at the epicentre of the hit. They have an acute stress reaction. Police officers who arrived at the scene took the women to another house. The whole family, including the 84-year-old father, will be evacuated to Kharkiv in the near future.