Invaders attacked hospital in Hlukhiv, Sumy region, with drone, nurse was injured. PHOTO

On the afternoon of Monday, 30 September, Russians attacked a medical facility in the town of Hlukhiv in the Sumy region with a drone. A nurse was injured.

This was reported by the Prosecutor's Office of the Sumy region, Censor.NET informs.

According to investigators, the hostile attack took place around 13:30. As a result of the Russian attack, a 58-year-old nurse was wounded.

The building and vehicles were also damaged.

Law enforcement officers are working at the site to document the consequences of the shelling. A pre-trial investigation has been initiated into the violation of the laws and customs of war by the enemy (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

