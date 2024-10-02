Zelenskyy met with leadership of world’s leading defense companies: There are important results after first defense industry forum

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with CEOs and top managers of defense companies from partner countries as part of the second International Defense Industries Forum (DFNC2).

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Presidential Office.

Who was present at the meeting?

The event was attended by representatives of BAE Systems, KNDS, MBDA, D&M Holding Company, Amentum Services, Inc., AeroVironment, Inc., Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace, Romarm, CZ Colt Group, Quantum Systems, Hellenic Defense Systems, DI Danish Defense & Security Industries Association.

The President thanked the countries represented by these manufacturers and the employees of the enterprises for supporting Ukrainians, as well as the companies that have already started working in Ukraine and opened their offices.

"We are very glad to see you in Ukraine. We are counting on more support because, unfortunately, the war has not stopped. And we are grateful for everything we can do together today and in the future. We are looking forward to our partnership not only during the war," Zelenskyy said.

What was discussed at the meeting?

The main topic of the conversation was the expansion of cooperation to strengthen the production capabilities of Ukraine's defense sector.

The President emphasized that the pace of domestic defense production has increased significantly since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion. At the same time, further growth requires foreign experience, access to supply chains and technologies.

According to him, there are already important results after the first defense industry forum. In particular, regarding the maintenance of light guns, the localization of assault rifle production, and the creation of facilities for the production of small arms ammunition.

In addition, Zelenskyy awarded representatives of foreign defense companies with state awards for their personal contribution to the development of Ukraine's defense industry and the creation of high-tech products under martial law.