Kamianske City Council ordered reconstruction of lyceum for UAH 130 million with an overpayment of UAH 18 million, which would be enough for 130 "Mavics" - media
On 26 September this year, the Department of Housing and Construction of the Kamianske City Council (Dnipropetrovsk region) ordered "Zaporizhzhia Heat and Power Project" LLC to reconstruct the school for UAH 130 million following a tender. The possible overpayment may reach UAH 18 million.
This is reported in the "Prozorro" system, Censor.NET informs with reference to "Nashi Hroshi".
As noted, the two-storey building of the Scientific Lyceum named after Anatolii Lyhun at 1 Teatralna Square, built in 1916, is to be reconstructed by the end of 2025. In fact, all the work will be carried out by a subcontractor, "Olympia Stroy" LLC, using equipment that is all leased from "Spets Prom Detal" LLC or engaged by the "Eluash" utility company of the Zaporizhzhia City Council.
The reconstruction project was ordered without bidding from a dubious company
It is also reported that the reconstruction project was ordered on 22 June 2023 without bidding from "Dogoda-Invest" LLC, and just four days later, on 26 June 2023, "Euroexpertise" LLC issued a positive expert report. Earlier, this company itself was featured in the "Nashi Hroshi" investigation into companies that formally conduct expert reviews of estimates in a timeframe too short for a quality review.
The works are being financed by a loan from the European Investment Bank under the "Ukraine Recovery Programme", and VAT will be covered by the local budget. According to the plan, in 2024 the works are to be completed for UAH 46 million, and in 2015 - for UAH 84 million. The contract price is dynamic, meaning that payment may be made at prices that differ from those specified in the estimate.
Price difference
In the final list of resources, the largest amount of UAH 6.73 million is spent on EPDM rubber granulate 1-4 mm at UAH 450/kg (hereinafter prices and amounts are inclusive of VAT). Recently, the same department ordered another company to build a shelter for gymnasium No. 12 with granulate at UAH 105/kg, which is four times cheaper. In the May price list of "Ukrplit", Polish EPDM 1-3.5 mm chips were listed at a price of €2.50. Now it is equal to 115 UAH/kg, which is almost four times cheaper," the publication notes.
It is also noted that another UAH 3.05 million was allocated for porous coarse-grained asphalt concrete type B of grade 2 at UAH 8,820 per tonne. At the above-mentioned tender for the shelter, it cost UAH 4,194/t, which is twice as cheap. The August monitoring of SE "NIRI" does not include porous asphalt concrete, but the current tender price exceeds the prices of absolutely all types, including crushed stone-mastic mixture, which was recorded at a maximum of UAH 7,820/t in Dnipropetrovsk oblast.
Plasterboard sheets for 12.5 mm thick walls worth UAH 1.79 million were priced at UAH 314 per square metre. In the Dnipro "Epicentr", Knauf moisture-resistant drywall is sold at UAH 625 per sheet of 3000×1200×12.5 mm, or UAH 174 per square metre, which is 45% cheaper.
Overpayment
The total probable overpayment in this project could be around UAH 18 million, of which UAH 5 million is for rubber granules alone. This amount would be enough to buy 130 Mavic 3T night drones, which the "Defence Procurement Agency" orders for UAH 140,000 each, or three long-range drones for attacks on Russian airfields and oil refineries, which cost an average of UAH 5 million.
The estimate was based on an average worker's salary of UAH 20,501. According to the Pension Fund, the average salary for calculating pensions is lower at UAH 18,807, while the average salary for construction vacancies on the "Work.ua" portal in Dnipro is slightly higher at UAH 22,500.
The European Investment Bank was established by the European Union. It provided a €300 million loan for the "Energy Efficiency in Public Buildings in Ukraine" programme, €200 million of which was redirected to provide emergency support to Ukraine in 2022.
The Department of Housing, Utilities and Construction is headed by Vadym Zasiadvovk, and Anna Kirsik is the procurement officer. Andrii Bilousov has been the chairman of Kamianske City Council since 2015.
The general contractor "Zaporizhzhia Heat and Power Project" is currently owned by Yevhen Leontiev and Hennadii Bilous, who ran for the Zaporizhzhia regional council from the Opposition Bloc in 2015. In the summer, "NGL.media" wrote about the company's overpricing in another tender for the same lyceum.
The Zaporizhzhia-based subcontractor "Olympia Stroy" is owned and managed by Oleh Sokolenko. Previously, it was owned by Yulia Ganzia and Yulia Oprieva. The company is related to the current sole competitor.
The only competitor in the Kamianske tender was Roman Zharikov's Zaporizhzhia-based "Eurobudkomplekt" LLC, whose director is Oleksandr Silvestrov. Previously, the company was founded by Oleksandr Opriev and Yurii Dolenko, former deputy head of the Engineering Infrastructure and Construction Development Office of the Department of Housing and Construction of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration.
|Product name, unit of measurement
|Quantity, units.
|Amount, UAH including VAT
|Estimated price, UAH/unit including VAT
|Market price, UAH/unit including VAT
|Probable overpayment, UAH including VAT
|EPDM rubber granulate 1-4 mm, kg
|14958
|6 731 100
|375
|105
|5 157 997
|Coarse-grained porous asphalt concrete type B, grade 2, t
|346,2777
|3 054 169
|7 350
|4 194
|1 601 881
|Plasterboard sheets for walls 12.5 mm thick, sq. m
|5689,698
|1 785 905
|262
|174
|798 110
|Polyurethane binder Tetrapur 144, kg
|2991,6
|1 766 241
|492
|219
|1 111 870
|Paving slabs Creative 80 H=0.08 m grey, sq. m
|1828,1
|1 752 234
|799
|505
|829 043
|Insulating boards Technonikol Technofas Optima, 150 mm thick, sq. m
|1588
|1 708 675
|897
|677
|633 758
|Silicone-silicate facade plaster mixture Baumit StellaporTop 2K, t
|5,23125
|1 569 375
|250 000
|111 200
|987 660
|Sand, cubic metres
|939,7352
|1 395 507
|1 238
|540
|888 050
|Bimetallic radiator sections Sira RS500, pcs.
|796
|1 274 390
|1 334
|948
|520 020
|Paving slabs Platz 50 with chamfer H=0.05 m, sq. m
|1278,66
|1 047 223
|683
|525
|375 926
|Concrete B15 M200 10-20 mm, cubic metres
|181,77422
|909 598
|4 170
|2 970
|369 729
|Paving slabs Creative 80 H=0.08 m red, sq. m
|782,75
|834 803
|889
|550
|404 290
|Technonikol Technoruf B Optima insulation, 50 mm thick, sq. m
|1293,36
|819 985
|528
|325
|399 126
|Concrete C12/15, cubic metres
|198,544495
|812 046
|3 408
|2 970
|222 369
|Mosaic plaster Baumit MosaikTop, kg
|1348,6
|653 979
|404
|152
|449 585
|Knauf Pearlfix drywall adhesive, kg
|26258,676
|614 453
|20
|14
|259 436
|Adhesive primer CT 19 Betonkontakt, kg
|3096,895
|518 049
|139
|110
|178 078
|Softwood edged bars, width 100 mm, thickness 50 mm, grade III, cubic metres
|21,2872
|471 299
|18 450
|7 003
|322 217
|Ready-mixed heavy cement mortar, grade M150, cubic metres
|90,5352
|423 705
|3 900
|2 784
|171 655
|OSB-3 boards with a thickness of 18 mm, sq. m
|954,516
|418 949
|366
|244
|186 199
|Baumit ProContact adhesive and putty mix, t
|11,3304
|401 096
|29 500
|20
|400 868
|Split air conditioner Gree GWH09YD-S6DBA2A with indoor unit wall-mounted, pcs.
|5
|395 160
|65 860
|56 200
|114 160
|Reinforcing mesh 5 Vr 1, mesh 100x100 mm, sq. m
|1384,8
|374 587
|224
|170
|139 864
|Alkali-resistant glass fibre mesh Baumit StarTex, density 150 g/sq m, sq m
|2975,51
|364 738
|102
|52
|211 472
|Concrete B15 M200 over 40 mm, cubic metres
|70,7616
|354 091
|4 170
|2 970
|143 929
|Crushed stone M1000 40-70 mm, cubic metres
|477,5274
|336 943
|588
|547
|75 917
|Deep penetrating primer Ceresit CT 17 Super, l
|2844,47418
|331 779
|97
|102
|41 643
|Rubber side stones 500x210x50 mm, pcs.
|294
|303 761
|861
|550
|142 061
|Fused roofing felt Technonikol Technoelast EPP, sq. m
|531,76
|283 756
|445
|269
|140 553
|Side stones BR100.30.15, pcs.
|452
|280 692
|518
|306
|142 380
|Portland cement for general construction without additives, grade 400, t
|23,4911
|245 247
|8 700
|5 058
|126 435
|Technonikol mastic No. 27, kg
|1294,72
|231 884
|149
|66
|146 551
|Crushed stone M1000 20-40 mm, cubic metres
|325,71
|229 821
|588
|551
|50 404
|Self-leveling mix 3-15 mm Ceresit CN 69, kg
|7290,9
|222 577
|25
|17
|98 923
|Side stones BR100.20.8, pcs.
|545
|221 314
|338
|165
|131 389
|Cable VVGng-LS 3x2.5, km
|2,1939
|217 433
|82 590
|38 604
|132 740
|Polyethylene pipes for cold water PE 100 SDR-17 160x9.5 mm, m
|153
|190 577
|1 038
|692
|84 663
|Adhesive mixture Baumit NivoFix, t
|9,24
|175 560
|15 833
|12 840
|56 918
|Split air conditioner Gree GWH12YD-S6DBA2A with indoor unit wall-mounted, pcs.
|2
|164 139
|68 391
|58 360
|47 419
|Wire tray 50x200 galvanised, length 3000 mm FC5020, pcs
|156
|142 113
|759
|169
|115 796
|Petroleum road bitumen BND 50/70, t
|1,4958
|123 404
|68 750
|41 800
|60 879
|Adhesive quartz primer paint Baumit UniPrimer for finishing with decorative plasters, t
|0,60626
|121 222
|166 625
|66 360
|80 990
