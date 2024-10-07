Ruscists attack Pivdennyi port: civilian vessel is damaged. PHOTOS

On the night of 6 October 2024, Russian troops attacked the Ukrainian port Pivdennyi. The civilian ship "PARESA", flying the flag of Saint Kitts and Nevis, was damaged.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development, Censor.NET informs.

The vessel was loaded with corn for export.

None of the 15 crew members, citizens of Egypt and Syria, were injured. In total, the vessel was loaded with about 6,000 tonnes of Ukrainian corn.

The Russians claimed the alleged destruction of the military cargo.

"In total, this is the 20th civilian vessel to be damaged by Russian attacks. A few weeks ago, the terrorist country attacked a ship carrying wheat to Egypt. This is nothing more than Russia's attempts to influence the successful operation of the Ukrainian Maritime Food Corridor and threaten global food security," said Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksii Kuleba.

