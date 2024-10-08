Occupiers shelled 4 districts of Donetsk region: 1 person was killed, more than 10 were wounded, lots of destructions. PHOTO
Yesterday, on 7 October 2024, Russian troops fired on 4 districts of Donetsk region.
This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadym Filashkin in his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.
Volnovakha district
A house was destroyed in Bohoyavlenka, Vuhledar TG.
Pokrovsk district
In Illinka of Kurakhivka community, 2 houses were damaged; Kurakhove, Kurakhivka and Sontsivka were shelled. An administrative building was damaged in Myrnohrad. An enterprise was damaged in Hrodivka community.
Kramatorsk district
In Zarichne of the Lyman community, 2 houses were damaged. In Sloviansk, 1 person was killed and 7 were injured, 5 multi-storey buildings, 2 administrative buildings, and a car wash were damaged. An enterprise was damaged in Nykonorivka of the Mykolaiv community. In Kleban-Byk of the Illinivska community, 1 facility was damaged. In Kostiantynivka, 4 people were injured, 3 private houses and an enterprise were damaged; in Mykolaivka, 6 houses were damaged.
Bakhmut district
A house was damaged in Siversk. In Chasovoyarsk community, 17 private houses, 5 multi-storey buildings and an administrative building were damaged.
