Ukraine evacuates 68 more people from Lebanon, including 40 foreigners. PHOTOS

Today, on 9 October, Ukraine evacuated another 68 people from Lebanon, including Ukrainians and citizens of 7 other countries.

This was reported by the DIU, Censor.NET reports.

"On 9 October 2024, on the instructions of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the fourth stage of evacuation from Lebanon, where the security and economic situation had deteriorated, was carried out: Ukrainians and citizens of 7 other countries were rescued. The operation was carried out by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine," the statement said.

It is noted that the plane from Beirut Airport has already landed in Rzeszow, Poland.

There are 28 Ukrainians among the evacuees - 19 adults and 9 children. They are on their way to Ukraine. We also managed to take two dogs.



In addition, as part of the mission, Ukraine helped 40 foreigners from seven countries leave Lebanon - 26 adults and 14 children.

Read more: DIU and MFA of Ukraine returned 179 people from Lebanon, including 134 Ukrainian citizens





Yes, Ukraine has evacuated its citizens:

Argentina - 6 people;

Mexico - 6;

Moldova - 8;

Romania - 1;

Czech Republic - 5;

Colombia - 2;

Lebanon has 12.





"Thanks to coordination with international partners and support from friendly countries, the operation was carried out promptly and without complications. We are grateful to the authorities of the Republic of Poland for their assistance in the evacuation. We also express our gratitude to Sky Up Airlines for its systematic assistance during all stages of the mission," the DIU said.

It is also recalled that during the previous three missions, 234 people were taken out of the Middle Eastern country: 189 Ukrainian citizens and 45 foreigners. In total, as of 9 October 2024, 302 people have been evacuated from the Republic of Lebanon - 217 Ukrainians and 85 citizens of other countries.









