Russian troops advance in Toretsk, near Nevske and Zolota Nyva - DeepState. MAP

DeepState analysts have updated the map of hostilities and reported on the advance of enemy troops in Donetsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the project's telegram channel.

"The enemy advanced near Nevske, Vodiane, Zolota Nyva, Pryiutne and in Toretsk," the statement said.

