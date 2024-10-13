Since beginning of day, 80 combat engagements took place in frontline. In Pokrovsk direction, enemy concentrates main efforts near Selydove, - General Staff

The situation on the frontline remains tense. In total, there have been 80 combat engagements since the beginning of the day.

This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the situation at the front as of 16 October, Censor.NET reports.

Shelling of the territory of Ukraine

The border settlements of the Sumy region continue to suffer from shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation. Bobylivka was hit by cannon artillery fire. The aggressor also carried out air strikes in the areas of Sosnivka, Myshutine, Hlukhiv, Obody, and Bila Bereza, using 13 KABs.

Fighting in the east

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian troops repelled six enemy attacks near Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Vyshneve, Kopanky, and Lozova, one of which has already ended.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out ten attacks near Hrekivka, Druzheliubivka, Terny, and Torske. Five combat engagements are currently over, five more are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled an enemy attack near Chasiv Yar.

In the Toretsk direction, two hostile attacks took place near Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 15 attempts to push our defenders from their positions near the settlements of Sukhyi Yar, Lysivka, Promin, and Selydove. The defence forces are holding back the onslaught and repelled 13 enemy attacks, two combat engagements are still ongoing. The enemy is concentrating its main efforts near Selydove, where 12 battles have taken place so far.

The situation is the most intense in the Kurakhivka direction, where the occupiers conducted 19 attacks near Kreminna Balka, Izmailivka, Novoselydivka, Kurakhivka, Hirnyk, Maksymilianivka, Kostiantynivka, and Katerynivka. At the moment, there are three fighting incidents in the areas of Novoselydivka and Kreminna Balka. The enemy also dropped aerial bombs on Kurakhove and Illinka.

The situation in the south

In the Vremivka direction, Ukrainian troops are repelling a Russian attack near Zolota Nyva. The battle is currently ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers twice tried to push our units from their positions. A firefight continues near Robotyne.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, our defenders repelled four enemy attacks, and another is ongoing.

Russian strikes in the Kursk region

In addition, according to the General Staff, the Russians are bombing the Kursk region of the Russian Federation: according to available information, nine strikes have been carried out on its territory with twelve guided aerial bombs.