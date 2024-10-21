Monument to Chekhov was destroyed in Sloviansk: Authorities appeal to law enforcement. PHOTOS

In Sloviansk, Donetsk region, a monument to Russian writer Anton Chekhov was destroyed. It was thrown off its pedestal on Central Street.

This was reported by the press service of the CMA, Censor.NET reports.

"In this regard, the Department of Culture of the Sloviansk City Military Administration, which is the authorised body for the protection of the cultural heritage of our community, appealed to law enforcement," the statement said.











The local authorities stated that the monument to Chekhov in Sloviansk is a "monument of monumental art of local importance".

"In 2017, it was repaired at the expense of a concerned local businessman. According to the conclusion of the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance, monuments and memorial signs dedicated to this writer are not subject to removal from public space, as they do not contain restrictions of the Law "On Condemnation and Prohibition of Propaganda of Russian Imperial Policy in Ukraine and Decolonisation of Place Names", the CMA noted.

They also stated that a lot of work has been done in the Sloviansk community to implement legislation on decommunisation and decolonisation, which is currently ongoing.

"We believe that martial law is not the best time for anarchy. Such actions cause a huge resonance in society and only play into the hands of the enemy," the administration concluded.