Russian troops hit Kharkiv with GABs and shelled 3 districts of Kharkiv region: man killed and there are wounded. PHOTO

The night before, Russian troops attacked Kyivskyi and Kharkivskyi districts of Kharkiv. As a result of the shelling, non-residential buildings were damaged, as well as the windows of houses. There were no casualties.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleh Syniehubov in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Shelling of Kharkiv region over the day:

23 October 03:45 a.m. Kharkiv district, Malodanylivka TG, Lisne village. As a result of the shelling 5 private houses and 1 outbuilding were damaged. 2 women and 1 man were injured .

. 05:53 p.m. Kharkiv district, Malodanylivka TG, Cherkaska Lozova village. As a result of the shelling, the glazing of windows in two private houses was damaged.

04:30 p.m. Kupyansk district, Kupyansk TG, the city of Kupiansk. A 65-year-old woman suffered as a result of the shelling.

as a result of the shelling. 03:15 p.m. Kupyansk district, Kurylivska TG, Lisna Stinka village. The shelling destroyed 1 private house and partially damaged 9 neighbouring houses and 1 car.

03:00 p.m. Izium district, Borivska TG, Novoplatonivka village. The shelling damaged a private house and a garage.

02:50 p.m. Izium district, Borivska TG, Borova village, outside on the road. A car was damaged as a result of the shelling.

09:30 a.m. Kupyansk district, Petropavlivka TG, Kucherivka village. A 54-year-old man died as a result of a drone strike.





