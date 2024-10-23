ENG
Ruscists shelled Nikopol with artillery: 3 people wounded. PHOTOS

Today, on 23 October 2024, Russian troops shelled Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, with artillery.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA Serhii Lysak in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, three people were injured in Nikopol.

"A 36-year-old man received shrapnel wounds. And women of 60 and 78 years old. One of them was hospitalised in moderate condition. A dozen and a half shops, high-rise buildings and cars were damaged in the city," Lysak said.

See more: Occupiers attacked Nikopol district more than 20 times during day: One killed and one wounded, houses, stadium, gas station, gas pipelines and power lines damaged. PHOTOS

удар по Нікополю
