IAEA experts inspect damage caused by Russian shelling at substations important for nuclear power plants. PHOTOS

Last week (21-27 October), experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency assessed the condition of energy infrastructure facilities important for the safe operation of Ukrainian NPPs. In particular, the Agency's experts documented the existing damage to the equipment caused by Russian attacks.

This is reported by the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

It is noted that IAEA experts, together with experts from Ukrenergo, Energoatom and the SNRIU, visited the electrical substations identified by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine as priority ones and considered the consequences of damage to the energy infrastructure, which delivers power from nuclear power plants to consumers and provides power for the power units' own needs.

The IAEA experts documented the damage that the equipment sustained as a result of Russian missile and combined attacks.

They also assessed the results of the restoration work already carried out and plans for the restoration and modernisation of substations in the future.

In addition, the Agency's representatives talked to the managers and staff of substations, Khmelnytsky and South Ukrainian NPPs, representatives of the Energoatom Directorate to discuss additional actions to improve NPP safety and security of electrical substations.

"The Russian Federation irresponsibly directs various means of destruction at open switchgear, transformers, control panels, relay devices and substation backup power supplies, which increases the criticality of the Ukrainian power system and creates risks of accidents at NPPs," SNRIU Chairman Oleh Korikov said.