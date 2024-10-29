Zelenskyy is asked to award title of Hero of Ukraine (posthumously) to fallen soldier Volodymyr Hapiak

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is asked to award the title of Hero of Ukraine (posthumously) to a senior soldier of the 68th Hunting Brigade, Volodymyr Myronovych Hapiak.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the text of the petition.

So far, the petition has gathered just over 17,000 votes out of the 25,000 required.

You can support it by following the link

"I am asking you to consider the petition to award the honorary title of Hero of Ukraine (posthumously) to the brave, courageous defender of our Motherland, senior soldier, rifleman, medic of the 2nd Battalion, 4th Company, 3rd Platoon, 68th Hunting Brigade, Hapiak Volodymyr Myronovych, born on 25 September 1969. Volodymyr lived in the village of Birche, Lviv region, with his family, wife, daughter and three sons. (All sons are also soldiers who have been defending and protecting the state since 2014.)", - the author of the petition, Oksana Hapiak, says.

"As soon as Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine took place, Volodymyr decided to voluntarily come to the defence of his homeland. With honour and dignity, he and his comrades-in-arms defended the integrity of our country in the Kharkiv and Donetsk sectors," the statement goes on to say.

Death of a Hero

As noted, on 10 April 2024, he died during a mortar attack near the village of Semenivka, Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region, having taken the oath of allegiance to the Ukrainian people. He bravely performed his military duty in the battle for Ukraine, its freedom and independence.

"While in active combat zones, he never complained that it was hard for him, on the contrary, he tried to support everyone, convincing them that everything would be fine. He repeatedly saved the lives of his colleagues and never left them in trouble. He suffered several contusions and injuries, but after recovering, he rushed back into battle. Volodymyr remained loyal to his comrades and the state until his last breath. He bravely fulfilled his duty as a citizen of Ukraine.

We are proud of our heroic father. He gave his life for us, for a free Ukraine and peace, having so many plans and unfulfilled dreams. Volodymyr Myronovych Hapiak is a true Hero who deserves the highest award - the Hero of Ukraine (posthumously)," Oksana adds.

Volodymyr's son Ostap Hapiak explained why the family decided to initiate the signature collection.

"After my father's death, we initiated an application for him to be awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine for his resilience and excellent service during the war. An informal reason for this was also the fact that since the beginning of the war, in 2014, almost my entire family, my father, me and two brothers, have been participating in the war for Ukraine's independence in the defence forces... The last person to join the defence forces (from the family - Ed.) was my father Volodymyr. He volunteered for the war. At that time, he still had a deferral from mobilisation because he was over 50 years old... My father faithfully and conscientiously fought for almost 2 years in the 68th Hunting Brigade in the Donetsk sector, then near Kupyansk and Avdiivka. As a senior soldier, he was entrusted with the command of a squad for his exemplary performance of duty.

During all this time, my father was wounded twice, and after the second injury, he refused to undergo a second MMC for possible discharge from service and returned to the front. Unfortunately, war is war and it takes its toll. This time it took him. My father was killed on 10.04.2024 while performing combat missions during a rotation at a position as a result of enemy shelling near Avdiivka.

So far, despite the death of my father, my younger brother and I continue to serve in the Ukrainian defence forces and hope that it will end in victory. Therefore, for us, for the people who fought for Ukraine and continue to do so, as well as for my mother and sister, for our entire family and future generations, the recognition of our father as a Hero at the state level is not primarily about status or additional material benefits. For us, it is a recognition of all the contribution that our family has made and continues to make since the beginning of this war, standing up for Ukraine," the soldier, son of the fallen Hero, sums up.