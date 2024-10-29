Russian agent who guided missiles at Kharkiv with selfies gets 10 years in prison - SSU. PHOTO

Thanks to the SSU's evidence base, an FSB informant who had been adjusting the air strikes of the ruscists in the Kharkiv region was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Surrendered the positions of the Defence Forces in Kharkiv to the enemy

As noted, in the summer of 2022, the attacker launched Russian missiles at a local plant in Ukraine's energy sector, where she worked.





According to the SSU, in order to correct the enemy attack, the woman took a photo of herself against the backdrop of an industrial facility and sent it to the aggressor.

"The Russian informant also used selfies to direct air attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops defending the regional centre.

To disguise her criminal actions, the defendant deleted files after each session of communication with the FSB and constantly changed mobile phones," the statement said.

However, SSU officers still exposed the offender and detained her when she was preparing new coordinates for the fire attack.

The detainee's phone, which she used to adjust air strikes in the region, was seized.

What did the investigation find?

According to the investigation, the enemy accomplice came to the attention of the occupiers during her trip to Moscow before the outbreak of a full-scale war.

After 24 February 2022, an FSB representative remotely contacted the woman and offered her cooperation.

Sentence of the offender

Based on the SSU investigation, the court found the offender guilty under Part 3 of Art. 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorised dissemination of information on the movement, movement or location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, if they can be identified on the ground, with the aim of providing such information to a state that carries out armed aggression against Ukraine).