Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 693,640 people (+1,560 per day), 9,137 tanks, 19,955 artillery systems, 18,433 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 693,640 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 30.10.24 are approximately:

personnel - about 693640 (+1560) people,

tanks - 9137 (+8) units,

armored combat vehicles - 18433 (+29) units,

artillery systems - 19955 (+38) units,

MLRS - 1242 (+1) units,

air defense systems - 986 (+2) units,

aircraft - 369 (+0) units,

helicopters - 329 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational and tactical level - 17979 (+40),

cruise missiles - 2625 (+0),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tankers - 27840 (+91) units,

special equipment - 3567 (+1)

втрати рф

"The data is being updated," the General Staff added.

Russian Army (10041) Armed Forces HQ (4452) liquidation (2760) elimination (5837)
