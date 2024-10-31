ENG
As result of Russian shelling of Kupiansk, man was killed. PHOTOS

On 31 October, Russians attacked Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region with artillery.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

According to law enforcement officials, on October 31, at about 2 p.m., the Russian armed forces shelled the city of Kupiansk with artillery.

The shelling killed a 73-year-old man. Residential buildings were also damaged in the city.

Наслідки обстрілу Куп'янську 31 жовтня
Частина російського снаряду

