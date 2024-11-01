They "extorted" UAH 50 thousand from military wife: two men detained in Zhytomyr region. PHOTOS

Two residents of Berdychiv were detained in Zhytomyr region who were "extorting" a non-existent debt from the civilian wife of an Armed Forces serviceman.

This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office, Censor.NET informs.

It is noted that one of the detainees has a criminal record for fraud and is accused of theft.

"In September 2024, the extortionists arranged a meeting with the victim and demanded that she pay them UAH 50,000. The woman denied having any debt. She was threatened with physical violence and blackmailed into disclosing confidential information. Under psychological pressure, the victim took her laptop to a pawnshop and paid part of the debt. The suspects demanded the rest of the money and threatened her with physical violence if she went to law enforcement. They also set a deadline for payment. Fearing for her life, the woman was forced to collect the next amount," the statement said.

After receiving UAH 10 thousand from the victim, both men were detained.

Pre-trial restraints in the form of detention without bail have been imposed on them.

