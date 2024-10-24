Racketeer gang detained in Cherkasy: extorted UAH 1.5 million from businessman - SSU. PHOTO

In Cherkasy, a criminal group that was terrorising the city's residents was neutralised. They were demanding repayment of non-existent debts from entrepreneurs.

this was reported by the SSU press service.

For example, in only one of the documented cases, the bandits tried to extort UAH 1.5 million from a co-owner of a Cherkasy company engaged in international passenger transport.

The gang leader stated that the victim allegedly owed this amount to his business partner, who turned to the racketeers for help in recovering the money. The suspects then took two cars with documents from the businessman and promised to return them after paying the "debt".

"In an attempt to exert psychological pressure, the leader of the group personally came to the victim's office and threatened him with a baseball bat he was holding. Later, the attacker constantly followed the businessman around the city and threatened him with violence, including against his family," the statement said.

The SSU detained the gang leader red-handed when the victim was handing him the first part of the $20,000.

Firearms and a phone with evidence of criminal actions were seized from the detainee.

He has been served a notice of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Part 4 of Article 189 (extortion committed by an organised group during martial law) and Part 3 of Article 289 (illegal seizure of a vehicle committed by an organised group).

He is being held without bail and faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation.

The investigation is ongoing to bring to justice all those involved in the gang's activities.

