Group of arsonists of military vehicles detained in Zaporizhzhia. PHOTOS

In Zaporizhzhia, the National Police and the Security Service of Ukraine detained Russian intelligence agents who organised arson attacks on military vehicles.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the National Police.

As noted, a local girl, her partner, and a minor are defendants in criminal proceedings who, on the instructions of their Russian handlers, burned down two vehicles of the Armed Forces and special police vehicles. They filmed their crimes for reporting purposes in order to receive money for them.

"Instead, they were exposed by the police - and now the perpetrators face up to life imprisonment," the statement said.

As reported, according to the SSU, more than 160 people were detained in Ukraine for setting fire to military vehicles. Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said that about 300 vehicles of the military and volunteers had been burnt since the beginning of the year.

As reported earlier, the Rada has prepared and submitted for registration a draft law that would increase liability for arson of military vehicles.