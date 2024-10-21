7 arsonists of military vehicles and "UZ" facilities detained in 3 regions of Ukraine - SSU. PHOTOS

Seven arsonists of military vehicles and Ukrzaliznytsia facilities were caught in Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk and Cherkasy regions.

This was reported by the press service of the SSU, Censor.NET informs.

The Russian secret services' accomplices recorded the arsons on video and "reported" to the Russians. In this way, the defendants hoped to receive "easy" money from their Russian handlers.

Arson in the Dnipropetrovsk region

Two 16-year-old residents of Nikopol district who set fire to an Armed Forces vehicle and a relay cabinet near an important railway line were detained.

Before the arson attacks, the defendants performed "testing" tasks for the Russian curator, including drawing "Z-graffiti" on the walls of buildings.

Cherkasy region

"In hot pursuit, two residents of Uman, aged 16 and 21, were detained for burning down an Armed Forces multivan and an off-road vehicle that were undergoing maintenance after completing combat missions at the front," the SSU said in a statement.

Odesa region

Three young men who set fire to eight relay cabinets on railway lines were detained.

In this way, the Russians hoped to disrupt the logistics of the Defence Forces towards the southern front.

All the detainees have been served with a notice of suspicion on charges of:

P. 2, Art. 28, Art. 113 (sabotage committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons under martial law);

P. 2, Art. 28, P. 1, Art. 114-1 (obstruction of the lawful activities of the AFU and other military formations committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy);

P. 2 Art. 194 (intentional damage to property committed by arson).

They face from 8 years in prison to life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

