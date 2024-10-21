He prepared Russian strikes "bypassing air defense": SSU detains FSS agent in Kropyvnytskyi

A Russian agent was detained in Kropyvnytskyi, who was passing on the locations and routes of the Defense Forces to the occupiers.

This was reported by the press service of the SSU, Censor.NET informs.

The detainee is a 34-year-old local resident. The man was traveling around the territory of the regional center, where he tried to find anti-aircraft missile systems and radar stations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Most of all, the Russian invaders were interested in air defense firing positions and the location of logistics warehouses of Ukrainian troops.

"In case of detection of military objects, he had to take a photo or video of them, and then "tie" the corresponding coordinates to Google maps. The occupiers needed the intelligence information to prepare a new series of missile and drone strikes on the region "bypassing" Ukrainian air defense. The suspect also tracked the time and place of movement of military columns moving towards the front line," the statement said.

It is noted that for the sake of secrecy, the offender constantly changed the routes of reconnaissance raids, which he conducted under the guise of walking.

See more: Armed forces cars and Ukrzaliznytsia relay cabinets were set on fire: two Russian henchmen were detained in Dnipro and Sloviansk. PHOTOS

The SSU detained a Russian agent "red-handed" while he was conducting additional reconnaissance near a military facility.

The SSU seized his cell phone, which he used to take pictures of the Defense Forces facility. The gadget also contained an anonymous chat in a popular messenger, which the agent used to communicate with the FSS.

The offender was served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

He is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Read more: He directed Russian strikes on echelons of AFU: Ukrzaliznytsia employee sentenced to life in prison - SSU