Armed forces cars and Ukrzaliznytsia relay cabinets were set on fire: two Russian henchmen were detained in Dnipro and Sloviansk. PHOTOS

The Security Service and the National Police detained two more accomplices of Russian special services. The perpetrators set fire to military vehicles and Ukrzaliznytsia facilities in Dnipro and Sloviansk, Donetsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press center.

As noted, the occupiers promised the defendants money for performing enemy tasks. However, instead of a financial reward, the enemy accomplices were suspected by Ukrainian law enforcement officers.

So, in Dnipro:

Law enforcement officers detained a 32-year-old resident of Dnipro who set fire to a Volkswagen with the symbols of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and two relay cabinets responsible for the safe movement of trains on the railway.

Having completed the enemy's task, he tried to escape. However, the offender was detained by the police an hour later.

In Sloviansk, Donetsk region:

The SSU and the National Police detained a 20-year-old drug addict who "wanted to make a quick buck" on Telegram channels. He was approached by an FSB officer and offered money in exchange for his cooperation.

On the instructions of a Russian intelligence officer, the defendant set fire to a Defence Forces off-road vehicle that was undergoing maintenance at a local service station after completing combat missions at the front.

He recorded the arson on his phone's video camera and sent it to his "employer".

Suspicion of arsonists

The SSU investigators served both detainees a notice of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations during a special period).

The criminal actions of the defendant from Dnipro are additionally classified under Part 2 of Art. 194 (intentional damage to another's property committed by arson) and Part 2 of Art. 113 (sabotage committed under martial law) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The offenders are in custody. They face from 8 years in prison to life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

