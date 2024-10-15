Two teenagers who set fire to transformer substation in Kharkiv are exposed - prosecutor’s office. PHOTO

Kharkiv law enforcement officers detained two teenagers for attempting to set fire to a transformer substation.

According to the investigation, on 11 October, around 9 p.m., two boys aged 16 and 14 set fire to a transformer substation in Kharkiv, causing a fire.

On the same day, law enforcement officers detained the offenders in accordance with Article 208 of the CPC of Ukraine.

It is noted that the teenagers acted on the instructions they received from their curators in one of the telegram channels. The minors never received the promised money for the work they had done.

Under the procedural supervision of the Sloboda District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv, they were served a notice of suspicion of intentional damage to another's property committed by arson (Part 2 Article 194 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 10 years.

The court imposed on them a measure of restraint in the form of round-the-clock house arrest.