10 enemy agitators, including "political expert" of Medvedchuk’s pool, detained in 4 regions of Ukraine - SSU. PHOTOS

In Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia and Chernihiv regions, 10 agitators were detained who tried to disrupt the mobilisation and justified Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of the SSU, Censor.NET reports.

Kyiv region

A "political expert" who was a frequent guest on the traitor Medvedchuk's TV channels, where he promoted the Kremlin's narratives, has been detained.

"The offender was a member of the FSB agent network coordinated by the Editor-in-Chief of the Politnavigator website Serhii Stepanov. At the beginning of the full-scale war, the SSU uncovered this enemy cluster. Two members of the Russian agents were detained, and its resident, Stepanov, who is hiding in Crimea, was served with a notice of suspicion in absentia.

After February 24, 2022, their accomplice from Kyiv region "lived under the radar" and tried to hide from justice, using various places of residence in Ukraine," the statement said.

Vinnytsia region

A 39-year-old administrator of several channels on YouTube and Telegram was detained, who was conducting online consultations on how to resist the lawful actions of the TCR. It is also known that he misappropriated funds donated by citizens to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Zhytomyr region

"Three contributors to a local TV channel were detained, where they called for physical violence against representatives of military registration and enlistment offices," the SSU said.

They also "leaked" the geolocation of patrols and mobile checkpoints of the Ukrainian military and law enforcement into the chat.

Chernihiv region

A 31-year-old Telegram channel administrator and four of his accomplices, who disseminated data on the locations and routes of Ukrainian military, were detained

All the defendants were notified of suspicion (in accordance with the crimes committed) under Art. 111, Part 1 (high treason), Art. 161, Part 1 (violation of equality of citizens based on their race, nationality, region, religious beliefs, disability and other grounds), Art. 114-1, Part 1 (obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces and other military formations during a special period), Art. 1, 2 Art. 190 (fraud).

They adjusted attacks on positions of Defence Forces in Donetsk region: SSU detained four Russian agents. PHOTOS


















