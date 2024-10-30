They adjusted attacks on positions of Defence Forces in Donetsk region: SSU detained four Russian agents. PHOTOS

The SSU detained four agents of Russian special services who were adjusting enemy strikes in Donetsk region. The offenders tried to reconnoiter and pass on to the aggressor the coordinates of the Defence Forces' combat positions in the Lyman, Kramatorsk and Sloviansk directions.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press centre.

Agents worked separately

It is noted that the enemy informants were local residents who were ideological supporters of ruscism or were looking for "quick" money on Telegram channels.

All four defendants acted separately from each other and carried out the tasks of different Russian supervisors.

The detainees include two traitors from Lyman and Sloviansk. On the instructions of the FSS, they were spying on the locations of Ukrainian artillery, which keeps fire control over the assault groups of the Russian armed forces.

Adjustment of strikes on hospitals with wounded Ukrainian soldiers

If the informants identified potential targets, the occupiers planned to conduct additional reconnaissance using drones and then attack with guided aerial bombs.

Another FSS agent was a resident of Kramatorsk, who was coordinating the ruscists' air strikes on military hospitals where wounded soldiers of the Defence Forces were being treated.

The SSU officers prevented hostile attacks due to the timely detention of a Russian secret service accomplice.

Another traitor worked for the occupiers' military intelligence (better known as the GRU). For the latter, the defendant established the coordinates of bridges used to transport Ukrainian armoured vehicles to the eastern front.

Detention and suspicion of FSS agents

The SSU investigators served the detainees suspicion notices under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

▪ Part 2 of Article 111 (high treason committed under martial law);

▪ Part 2 of Art. 114-2 (unauthorised dissemination of information on the movement or deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine or other military formations established in accordance with the laws of Ukraine committed under martial law).

The offenders are in custody. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

